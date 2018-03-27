Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Kids were shown how to make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday morning. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

It was Mom Monday at Odd Duck Coffee this week in downtown Wichita Falls. 

Katherine Smith with Smith's Gardentown helped children make their own mini terrariums.

"They had fun with it! They had fun getting their hands in the dirt and it's something cute that (they) get to keep on (their) window seal," Smith said.

For more information about events happening at Odd Duck Coffee, click here.

