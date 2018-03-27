Good News: Kids make mini terrariums at Odd Duck Coffee

Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.
It was Mom Monday at Odd Duck Coffee this week in downtown Wichita Falls.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about bogus calls from representatives claiming to be with Apple.
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a woman was struck by a vehicle on Sunday while walking her dog.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for information that could lead them to the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with a theft of metals from a local church.
