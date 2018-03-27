Name released in deadly officer involved shooting in Childress

The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Childress.

Texas DPS officials have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Childress last week.

He has been identified as Steven Rene Cortez, 20, of Lubbock, Texas.

Authorities said a sheriff's deputy in Donley Co. attempted to stop a vehicle around midnight on Friday morning. The car led officers on a chase through two other counties before ending up in Childress.

The Childress Police Department was able to disable the vehicle using a spike strip.

Officials said Cortez then ran from the scene before Childress police officers and Childress County deputies located him nearby.

The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at officers and was shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.\

Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.

