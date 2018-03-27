Cloudy, Cool Wednesday

Cool and cloudy with occasional showers is the best way to describe Wednesday's forecast. Scattered showers continue in Texoma this morning. Rain and drizzle will be on and off through mid morning. This afternoon will be similar to yesterday with stubborn clouds, a stray shower and temperatures in the upper 50s. We're getting mixed signals from models on tomorrow's forecast with increasing concern for cloud cover keeping temperatures cool and perhaps bringing rain. So, we'll keep slight rain chances in the forecast and highs around 60. Friday and Saturday still look to be sunny days.

The next big headline comes Easter Sunday with much colder air moving in.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist