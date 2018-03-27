More Rain in the Forecast

Rain will continue moving across the area tonight into early Wednesday morning. Some of the rain/showers could come down a little hard at times. Most of the steadier rain will move out Wednesday morning, but drizzle and cloudy skies will make for a rather chilly day with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will drop into the area Thursday with more showers possible. Thursday will be a cool as well with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Warmer weather moves in Friday and Saturday, but as of now, Easter Sunday looks chilly.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist