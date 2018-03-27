KAUZ in Wichita Falls Texas is seeking a motivated, professional person for our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS) position.

The responsibilities include, but are not limited to generating revenue by selling a wide variety of digital advertising opportunities on our website and mobile platform.

You must have the ability and talent to do a high volume of telephone cold calling, setting up appointments, and making outside sales calls to small, local businesses.

The ideal candidate will have excellent communication, organization, presentation, and customer service skills. We are looking for someone who is an enthusiastic, motivated, multi-tasker who wants to work in a high-energy team environment and has the ability to exceed sales goals.

Prior successful sales experience and a college degree are a plus. Proficiency with MS Office, Facebook, Twitter, and other digital outlets is a must. Please send resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls, please. EOE-M/F/D/V.