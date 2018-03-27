Deadline for tax filing approaching - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Deadline for tax filing approaching

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
Deadline to file taxes is April 17. Source: KAUZ Deadline to file taxes is April 17. Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Tax experts want those filing to remember the deadline to file taxes is coming up soon.

The deadline to file is April 17 due to the 15th being on Sunday, but that doesn't mean you should wait.

Tax filers for the VITA tax office in Wichita Falls said you should not put off filing because filing last minute means you are at risk for not getting your information in on time if there was a mistake in your taxes or you will be stuck if you end up owing money to the IRS.

"If you come to me on the 17th, I can not help you," said Genevieve Anderson, VITA program director.  "When you sit at my desk, and you're in tears because you have 24 hours to pay a large tax bill, there is not much we can do.  If you come in two weeks earlier we can look at options you have and then you have a little bit of time to work through your options."

If you are still needing to get your taxes done, Genevieve Anderson recommends calling the VITA offices to schedule an appointment by calling 211.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

    Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:21:02 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:31:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this March 26, 2018 photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practice...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this March 26, 2018 photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practice...
    Reeling from its worst privacy crisis in years and readying for tighter European regulations, Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover in an attempt to make them easier to find and use.
    Reeling from its worst privacy crisis in years and readying for tighter European regulations, Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover in an attempt to make them easier to find and use.

  • Child Care, Inc. names new Executive Director

    Child Care, Inc. names new Executive Director

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:48:16 GMT
    Keri Goins has been named the new Executive Director of Child Care, Inc. in Wichita Falls. (Source: Child Care, Inc.)Keri Goins has been named the new Executive Director of Child Care, Inc. in Wichita Falls. (Source: Child Care, Inc.)
    Keri Goins has been named the new Executive Director of Child Care, Inc. in Wichita Falls. (Source: Child Care, Inc.)Keri Goins has been named the new Executive Director of Child Care, Inc. in Wichita Falls. (Source: Child Care, Inc.)

    A non-profit child care agency announced its new Executive Director on Tuesday.  

    A non-profit child care agency announced its new Executive Director on Tuesday.  

  • Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:00:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:39:11 GMT
    The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly