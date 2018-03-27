Deadline for tax filing approaching

Tax experts want those filing to remember the deadline to file taxes is coming up soon.

The deadline to file is April 17 due to the 15th being on Sunday, but that doesn't mean you should wait.

Tax filers for the VITA tax office in Wichita Falls said you should not put off filing because filing last minute means you are at risk for not getting your information in on time if there was a mistake in your taxes or you will be stuck if you end up owing money to the IRS.

"If you come to me on the 17th, I can not help you," said Genevieve Anderson, VITA program director. "When you sit at my desk, and you're in tears because you have 24 hours to pay a large tax bill, there is not much we can do. If you come in two weeks earlier we can look at options you have and then you have a little bit of time to work through your options."

If you are still needing to get your taxes done, Genevieve Anderson recommends calling the VITA offices to schedule an appointment by calling 211.

