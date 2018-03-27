Landavazos comment on Lott incompetent to stand trial - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Landavazos comment on Lott incompetent to stand trial

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
Man accused of murdering Landavazo has been declared incompetent to stand trial. (Source: KAUZ) Man accused of murdering Landavazo has been declared incompetent to stand trial. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Lauren Landavazo's memorial continues to shine on Kingston drive in Wichita Falls.

With stuffed animals, crosses and flowers community members continue to honor and remember the 13-year-old.

Landavazo was shot and killed on September 2, 2016, while walking home from school with her friend.

On Monday, Maureen Shelton, the Wichita County District Attorney, said Kody Lott, the man accused of murdering Landavazo, has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Meaning Lott is not able to understand the proceedings at this time. 

Shelton said this is a completely different thing than insanity.

"Insanity is a defense to criminal liability, and it's what your state of mind at the time of the offense," said Shelton. "So that's raised during the trial of the offense."

She adds typically incompetency is raised by the defense attorney saying that their client is showing some inability to understand or communicate with them. 

"They make the court aware, and the court looks at whether they believe an expert should be appointed," Shelton said. "So they appoint a disinterested mental health professional to conduct a report and report back to the court." 

Below is a statement Newschannel 6 received from the Landavazo family.

"From the very beginning of this horrible ordeal, our DA, Maureen Shelton has been upfront with Bianka and I and has kept us informed of what to expect as we go through this process.  She is committed, compassionate, and passionate about getting justice for Lauren and Makayla.  We have the utmost faith in her and the fine team of men and women who have worked tirelessly in preparation for the trial.  We cannot sit and talk about anything to do with this case and that is the only reason we turned down the requested interview.  We deeply appreciate your support as well and appreciate the outreach.
 
What we can say is that we know these steps are a necessary part of our painful journey.  Everyone involved, including the defense attorney, plays a very important role in our system of justice and when everyone involved does their job, the system works the way it was designed and justice will be served.  No verdict or sentence will ever bring back the beautiful soul that we lost on September 2, 2016, but we are heartened by the continuing support from so many in this community.  

We also ask that if people still want to do something to help, put aside what you think you know, and the next time our children rally to ask why we aren't doing more to protect them while they are still alive, at least give them the courtesy and respect society is demanding from them, and show up and listen to them.  They have more value than can be said and their hopes, dreams, and fears should be central to us as parents and how we shape the laws we live by as a society.  There is no greater treasure in life than our children and they are the hope for a better future. Our hope from the start of our new, shattered lives has been that no other parent ever have to know the grief and pain of losing your child.  We will continue that fight until we are finally called home to be with our daughter."

For now, mental health professionals will work with Lott to restore competency at a maximum security mental health facility.

Shelton said once competency is restored Lott will be transferred back to Wichita County jail. 

Shelton said she still fully intends to go to trial in September. If found guilty, Lott could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

    Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:05:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:14:49 GMT
    Authorities have charged a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., area. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities have charged a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., area. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

  • Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:19:58 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-03-28 01:10:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

  • Some downtown businesses team up against Prop-D

    Some downtown businesses team up against Prop-D

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:45:13 GMT
    (Source: City of Wichita Falls)(Source: City of Wichita Falls)

    Some downtown Wichita Falls merchants told Newschannel 6 on Tuesday Proposition-D could hurt their businesses if it passes. If passed, a new Municipal Government Center would be built in the city's downtown that would house City Hall, Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department. 

    Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    Some downtown Wichita Falls merchants told Newschannel 6 on Tuesday Proposition-D could hurt their businesses if it passes. If passed, a new Municipal Government Center would be built in the city's downtown that would house City Hall, Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department. 

    Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly