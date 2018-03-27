HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 27

Highlights of baseball and softball from Tuesday night including teams from Rider, Vernon, Iowa Park, Henrietta, Burkburnett and Hirschi!
Highlights of baseball and softball from Tuesday night including teams from Rider, Vernon, Iowa Park, Henrietta, Burkburnett and Hirschi!
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.
A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.
A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.
Highlights of Rider girls soccer in a warm-up game at future district opponent Abilene Wylie and more scores from Monday night!
Highlights of Rider girls soccer in a warm-up game at future district opponent Abilene Wylie and more scores from Monday night!
Midwestern State placed four in the Top 10 to claim its second team title Monday afternoon at the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course
Midwestern State placed four in the Top 10 to claim its second team title Monday afternoon at the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course