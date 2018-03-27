HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 27 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 27

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Iowa Park's Braxton Briones slides in safe to add a run as the Hawks beat Vernon 6-1. / Source: KAUZ Iowa Park's Braxton Briones slides in safe to add a run as the Hawks beat Vernon 6-1. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 5-5A

Denton  22 (4-1)
WFHS     1 (0-5)
F/5

Denison  8 (3-0)
Rider      3 (3-2)

District 6-4A

Vernon              1 (0-1)
#11 Iowa Park  6 (2-0)
IP: Chris Dickens 7 IP, 2 H, 11 K, 2-R HR

District 8-3A

Nocona  2 (0-5)
Bowie    5 (3-2)

Paradise   1 (2-3)
Henrietta  4 (2-3)
HEN: Weston Max 6 IP, 7 K, 2 RBI

District 9-2A

Electra    14
Northside  2 
F/3
ELE: Collier Montgomery 3 RBI
(Does not count in district standings)

Softball

District 6-4A

#25 Burkburnett  19 (1-1)
Hirschi                  0 (0-3)
F/3
BURK: Kelsea Armstrong Grand Slam

#11 Vernon  18 (2-0)
Iowa Park      0 (1-2)
F/3
VER: Caroline Taylor 3 H, 4 RBI, Jade Guzman 3 IP, H, 7 K

District 8-3A

Nocona  4 (0-7)
Bowie  19 (4-3)
F/3
BOW: Taylor McCarty, Maylie Short, Katelyn Allison 3 RBI each

Paradise   4 (6-1)
Henrietta  7 (3-4)
HEN: Haleigh Hogan 7 IP, 13 K, Kaci Williams, Maddie Brown 2 RBI each

District 8-2A

Electra     11
Northside  7
(Does not count in district standings)

