Child Care, Inc. names new Executive Director

Keri Goins has been named the new Executive Director of Child Care, Inc. in Wichita Falls. (Source: Child Care, Inc.)

A non-profit child care agency announced its new Executive Director on Tuesday.

Child Care, Inc. has named Keri Goins as the new Executive Director following the retirement of Margaret Stewart, who was celebrated for her 40 years of service.

Goins was previously the Development Director for Child Care, Inc. She received her undergraduate degree and her Master of Arts degree from Texas Tech University.

Goins has been working in the non-profit sector since 1998.

"The Board of Directors is very excited to have Keri Goins in the position of ED for Child Care, Inc. Keri has big shoes to fill, but the Board is confident she will fill them to overflowing. Keri has been with Child Care, Inc. for the last year in the position of Fund Development Director and we know she will continue as ED with the same enthusiasm and dedication to the organization. We see great things for Child Care, Inc. going forward", said Jeanmarie Baer, CCI Board President.

Child Care, Inc. has been serving the Wichita Falls area since 1918 with the mission to protect children and strengthen families through safe and affordable child care services.

