Child Care, Inc. names new Executive Director

A non-profit child care agency announced its new Executive Director on Tuesday.
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
