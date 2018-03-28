Castaway Cove to host job fair Thursday

If you are looking for a summer job, Castaway Cove is hosting a job fair on Thursday. (Source: KAUZ)

It's that time of year! Castaway Cove Waterpark is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

People interested in applying can head to the park at 1000 Central Freeway East from 3 to 6 p.m.

Positions are open in all departments including lifeguards, retail, food & beverage, admissions, group sales, and maintenance

and grounds.

Representatives from the City of Wichita Falls will also be there taking applications for City Parks Maintenance Worker seasonal summer positions.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old. For more information, call (940) 322-5500.

