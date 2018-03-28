Castaway Cove to host job fair Thursday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Castaway Cove to host job fair Thursday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
If you are looking for a summer job, Castaway Cove is hosting a job fair on Thursday. (Source: KAUZ) If you are looking for a summer job, Castaway Cove is hosting a job fair on Thursday. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

It's that time of year! Castaway Cove Waterpark is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

People interested in applying can head to the park at 1000 Central Freeway East from 3 to 6 p.m.

Positions are open in all departments including lifeguards, retail, food & beverage, admissions, group sales, and maintenance
and grounds.

Representatives from the City of Wichita Falls will also be there taking applications for City Parks Maintenance Worker seasonal summer positions.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old. For more information, call (940) 322-5500.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

  • Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:00:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:53:22 GMT
    The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

  • In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

    In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:59:43 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:53:19 GMT
    (Source: Andrew E. Larsen/Flickr)(Source: Andrew E. Larsen/Flickr)

    In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...

    In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly