WCSO release identity of body found in trailer

Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office are investigating after the decomposed body of a man was found in a trailer.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in a travel trailer has been identified. (Source: KAUZ)

Deputy Melvin Joyner said the body was that of Raymond Shawn Moore, 47, of Mineral Wells.

The decomposed body was found in a trailer in the 8000 block of U.S. 281 on Sunday, March 11.

Deputy Joyner said the body was found by a property owner. He said the reporting party told them they did not know the person was there.

In our first report, Deputy Joyner said the body was badly decomposed and had been there a while. The investigation is ongoing.

