Atmos crews to oversee controlled flaring through mid-April

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Newschannel 6 received some calls and messages on social media this week about flames coming from a pipe in the City View area.

As it turns out, Atmos Energy crews and contractors are overseeing a controlled flaring of natural gas that began on Tuesday and will continue through mid-April.

The flaring will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. near the intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Borland Lane until April 15. 

Crews will be working on a section of natural gas pipeline in the area as part of a normal routine maintenance, according to Atmos officials. 

The controlled flaring from the pipeline will allow employees to work on the pipeline safely. Officials said people may smell natural gas, see a controlled flaring of the gas and hear moderate noise while the work is being done.

Atmos Energy customers will not be impacted while work is being done. First responders in the area were notified prior to the project starting.

