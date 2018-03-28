Oklahoma girl breaks records at Sale of Champions

Some high school seniors in the WFISD were trained in different life skills Wednesday.
Some high school seniors in the WFISD were trained in different life skills Wednesday.
Clay, Taylor, Denton County, and several other K9 Units are in Wichita Falls to get their annual certification by the United States Police Canine Association. A national organization comprised of law enforcement K9 handlers.
Clay, Taylor, Denton County, and several other K9 Units are in Wichita Falls to get their annual certification by the United States Police Canine Association. A national organization comprised of law enforcement K9 handlers.
The Fifth Season Show put together by your First Alert Weather Team, is set to begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Newschannel 6.
The Fifth Season Show put together by your First Alert Weather Team, is set to begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Newschannel 6.
The Salvation Army is still cleaning up after a water pipe burst in their building back on February 25.
The Salvation Army is still cleaning up after a water pipe burst in their building back on February 25.
Some big news for a 12-year old Texoma girl.
Some big news for a 12-year old Texoma girl.