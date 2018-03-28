Oklahoma girl breaks records at Sale of Champions

We've got some big news for a 12-year old Texoma girl.

Tenley Mefford from Tillman County, Oklahoma, broke records at the annual Oklahoma Youth Expo's Sale of Champions.

Her steer, known as "Beast," won the grand champion and sold for an unprecedented $115,000.

The 10-day expo brought in kids ages eight to 18 from all over Oklahoma to showcase their animals in different categories.

Mefford said the judge announced her as the winner in an unusual way.

"She said 'go slap your steer on the butt,' so I slapped my steer on the rear end, and I shook the judge's hand, and I went for a big hug cause I was really excited. It was so exciting," she said.

Mefford spent a year caring for Beast every day to prepare him to compete against 700 other steers.

She says it was fun to compete but it was hard to let him go. Mefford plans to use the prize money for college and for future competitions.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved