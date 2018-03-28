Clearing Skies

The steady rain have finally shifted east of us with skies clearing later tonight. It will stay cool with patchy fog forming by morning. The back edge of the departing storm system may bring a few showers to the area Thursday, but most of it should be fairly light. Expect skies to quickly clear by Friday and Saturday with warming weather conditions for any outdoor Easter egg hunts. You'll probably need the jackets, however, for Easter church services Sunday with another strong cold front bringing in a quick shot of chilly air. Any cool down won't last long. We should be back to mild by early next week with some more possible showers.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist