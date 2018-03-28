Clouds Linger, Shower Possible Thursday

A weak disturbance sweeping through the southern plains today brings some forecasting challenges. We're expecting a scattering of clouds and we could see some hit and miss showers into the midday and early afternoon hours. Overall rain chances are not good. Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon. The good news is, our week comes to an end with warm, sunny weather. Highs will be near 70 Friday and to near 80 Saturday.

Then, a strong cold front comes Saturday evening. Thanks to the front, Easter could be over 30 degrees colder and likely the coldest of the next seven days. We don't see much in the way of good rain chances through early next week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist