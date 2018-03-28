LIVESTREAM: Fifth Season Show - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

LIVESTREAM: Fifth Season Show

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Fifth Season Show put together by your First Alert Weather Team, begins tonight on Newschannel 6.

The award-winning show includes in-depth coverage of severe weather across Texoma. 

Mobile Users - Click Here to Watch

Once the on-air show wraps at 7 p.m. head over to our Newschannel 6 Facebook page for a live Q@A with our First Alert Meteorologists. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Students learn life skills at PIE Sendoff

    Students learn life skills at PIE Sendoff

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:40:09 GMT
    Some high school seniors in the WFISD were trained in different life skills Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Some high school seniors in the WFISD were trained in different life skills Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Some high school seniors in the WFISD were trained in different life skills Wednesday. 

    Some high school seniors in the WFISD were trained in different life skills Wednesday. 

  • WCSO hosts USPCA Region 25 certification

    WCSO hosts USPCA Region 25 certification

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:34:51 GMT
    22 K9 Units from different law enforcement agencies are spending the week in Wichita Falls for an annual certification course. (Source: USPCA Region 25)22 K9 Units from different law enforcement agencies are spending the week in Wichita Falls for an annual certification course. (Source: USPCA Region 25)
    22 K9 Units from different law enforcement agencies are spending the week in Wichita Falls for an annual certification course. (Source: USPCA Region 25)22 K9 Units from different law enforcement agencies are spending the week in Wichita Falls for an annual certification course. (Source: USPCA Region 25)

    Clay, Taylor, Denton County, and several other K9 Units are in Wichita Falls to get their annual certification by the United States Police Canine Association. A national organization comprised of law enforcement K9 handlers. 

    Clay, Taylor, Denton County, and several other K9 Units are in Wichita Falls to get their annual certification by the United States Police Canine Association. A national organization comprised of law enforcement K9 handlers. 

  • LIVESTREAM: Fifth Season Show

    LIVESTREAM: Fifth Season Show

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:24:12 GMT
    The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Fifth Season show featuring your First Alert Weather team is this Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    The Fifth Season Show put together by your First Alert Weather Team, is set to begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Newschannel 6. 

    The Fifth Season Show put together by your First Alert Weather Team, is set to begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Newschannel 6. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly