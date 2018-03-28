Salvation Army still cleaning up

The Salvation Army is still cleaning up after a water pipe burst in their building back on February 25. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The staff there said it has been a long process and offices will stay closed for the rest of the week.

Right now, crews are working on repairing and replacing the floors.

The staff hope to be finished with the repairs soon.

