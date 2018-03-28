Facebook fall-out over shared data has users concerned about privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Facebook has been receiving criticism for not making their privacy settings clear, and allowing user data to be accessed and given to third party sources like Cambridge Analytica. Here are tips on how to maintain privacy on the social network.
Child Protective Services North Region 2 reported an increase in child abuse/neglect reports since February. A CPS evaluation showed it began after two Wichita Falls ISD principals were arrested, accused of failure to report incidents on their campuses. In 2017, there were more than 300 reported cased filed in Wichita County between January and February.
After taking in $250,000 in donations in January, NRA contributions mushroomed to almost $780,000 in February, following an increase in gun control activism.
Sheppard Air Force Base is responding to legislation from a Texas congressman on how authorities handle crimes committed by children of service members on base, including sexual assault.
