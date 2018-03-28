Highlights and scores from the diamonds, March 28 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Highlights and scores from the diamonds, March 28

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Petrolia's Raeley Mataska connects for a grand slam in the Lady Pirates' 12-2 win over Archer City Wednesday in Henrietta / Source: KAUZ Petrolia's Raeley Mataska connects for a grand slam in the Lady Pirates' 12-2 win over Archer City Wednesday in Henrietta / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Softball

District 8-3A

Holliday      6 (3-4)
Jacksboro  7 (5-2)
HOL: Ambri Harrigal 3 RBI

Boyd                6 (3-4)
#20 City View  9 (4-3)
CV: Whitney Zaloski, Mackenzie Cave 3 RBI each

District 8-2A

Archer City     2 (4-2)
#13 Petrolia  12 (4-1)
PET: Raeley Mataska Grand Slam

Windthorst  12 (6-0)
Seymour       0 (2-3)
WIN: Laynie Brown 5 IP, 2 H, 9 K

Baseball

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  28 (2-0)
Hirschi            1 (0-2)
BURK: Jacob Acheson 4 RBI

District 8-3A

Holliday     5 (5-0)
Jacksboro  1 (4-1)
HOL: Jake Turner 2 RBI

District 9-2A

Windthorst  10 (4-1)
Seymour       0 (4-1)
WIN: Hunter Wolf 7 IP, H, 10 K

    Highlights and scores from the diamonds, March 28

    Highlights of baseball and softball games being made up on Wednesday after rainouts on Tuesday, featuring Burkburnett and Hirschi baseball and Windthorst, Seymour, Archer City and Petrolia softball!

    Sarah Moore garnered Lone Star Conference Golfer of the Week honors after leading Midwestern State to its second team tournament title this season!

    Find the complete playoff schedule for all eight Texoma high school soccer playoff teams, plus hear from Rider boys and girls' soccer as they get set for the postseason!

