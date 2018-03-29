MSU: Sarah Moore takes LSC golf honors

Sarah Moore garnered Lone Star Conference Golfer of the Week honors after leading Midwestern State to its second team tournament title this season at the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational.



The senior from Burkburnett fired scores of 72 and 73 to match her best collegiate 36-hole total with a 1-over 145 to finish fourth at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course.



Moore ranked among tournament leaders finishing with eight birdies, while her first-round 72 was her second par-or-better round of the season and fourth of her career.



It was her fifth career Top 10 individual finish as the Mustangs claimed their first tournament team win since claiming the Oklahoma Intercollegiate title last fall at the Fort Sill Golf Club in Lawton.



Midwestern State competes in the West Texas A&M Desert Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Ventana Canyon Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Men's tennis up 3 spots in Oracle/ITA computer rankings

The MSU Texas men's tennis team moved up to No. 16 in the Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis weekly rankings on Wednesday. With the ranking, Midwestern State (11-4) has remained in the top-25 for the 31st-consecutive poll, dating back to Feb. 27, 2013.



Additionally, the Mustangs featured three singles players and two doubles teams in the individual national rankings.



Senior Vasudev Vijayaraman moved up one spot to No. 28 in singles with a 9-6 record at the No. 1 flight. The Chennai, India, native owns a pair of wins against regionally ranked opponents and has a 4-2 record in three-set matches this season. Vijayaraman is the sixth-highest ranked singles player in the South Central Region.



Sophomore Angel Palacios matched the second-longest winning streak in program history on Saturday, winning his 13th-straight and only losing two sets during that span to earn a No. 44 ranking in singles. The Piedras Negras native boasts a 14-1 overall record, including a perfect 11-0 mark at the No. 3 line. His lone setback came against Division I UT-Arlington's Enrique Pardo at the No. 2 spot.



Freshman Yaswanth Mylavarapu came in at No. 65 in singles with a 0-1 record. The Leawood, Kansas, product moved up one spot from last week despite not playing on the road in Pueblo.



MSU's duo of freshman Alex Martinez Roca and Palacios made their ranking debut at No. 23 after being unranked last week. The pair owns an 11-1 record at the No. 3 flight, going 3-0 against regionally ranked opposition.



MSU's tandem of freshman Nolan McCaig and junior Dillon Pineda moved up to No. 30 after a 2-1 week in Pueblo. Earlier this season, the duo upset St. Mary's then third-ranked Jeremiah Gonzalez and Bojan Popovic in San Antonio.

Women's tennis slips despite 3-win weekend

The MSU Texas women's tennis team slid from No. 21 to No. 24 in the Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis national team rankings on Wednesday. With the ranking, Midwestern State (8-5) has remained in the top-25 for the 30th-consecutive poll, dating back to April, 24, 2013.



Additionally, individual rankings for singles and doubles released on Wednesday. The Mustangs featured two singles players as well as two doubles teams in the national rankings.



Junior Maddy Coffman jumped up to No. 27 in singles after improving to 10-3 last weekend. The Flower Mound native rattled off seven-straight wins at the No. 1 line from Feb. 24 to March 13. Coffman owns three wins over regionally ranked opponents, including a pair of wins against nationally ranked foes.



Making her 2018 debut in the polls, sophomore Bianca Duff came in at No. 66 in singles with a 7-6 overall record. The Australian has picked up three wins over regionally ranked opponents on the season.



In doubles, Coffman and Duff remained in the top-five, coming in at No. 5 despite having not played together since late February, earning a 1-1 record.



The Mustangs tandem of sophomore Ashley Ramirez and Coffman moved up one-spot to No. 17 after winning nine of their last 10 at the No. 1 flight.

Midwestern State returns to the courts on Thursday, March 29, for a matchup with St. Edward's in Austin. First serve is set for noon.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved