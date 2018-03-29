HS soccer playoff pairings: Bi-District

Highlights of baseball and softball games being made up on Wednesday after rainouts on Tuesday, featuring Burkburnett and Hirschi baseball and Windthorst, Seymour, Archer City and Petrolia softball!
Highlights of baseball and softball games being made up on Wednesday after rainouts on Tuesday, featuring Burkburnett and Hirschi baseball and Windthorst, Seymour, Archer City and Petrolia softball!
Sarah Moore garnered Lone Star Conference Golfer of the Week honors after leading Midwestern State to its second team tournament title this season!
Sarah Moore garnered Lone Star Conference Golfer of the Week honors after leading Midwestern State to its second team tournament title this season!
Find the complete playoff schedule for all eight Texoma high school soccer playoff teams, plus hear from Rider boys and girls' soccer as they get set for the postseason!
Find the complete playoff schedule for all eight Texoma high school soccer playoff teams, plus hear from Rider boys and girls' soccer as they get set for the postseason!
Highlights of baseball and softball from Tuesday night including teams from Rider, Vernon, Iowa Park, Henrietta, Burkburnett and Hirschi!
Highlights of baseball and softball from Tuesday night including teams from Rider, Vernon, Iowa Park, Henrietta, Burkburnett and Hirschi!
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.