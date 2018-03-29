Bad wiring causes house fire in Wichita Falls - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bad wiring causes house fire in Wichita Falls

By Angie Lankford, Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Faulty wiring in a light fixture is being blamed for a late night fire in Wichita Falls.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, 19 Wichita Falls firefighters in eight units were called out to a home in the 1300 block of Trout Street.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock says both people inside were evacuated.

It took around fifteen minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials say even though it started in the den and was primarily contained in that area, the rest of the house was damaged by heat and smoke.

Damage to the home is estimated at $30,000.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was called out for the two adult residents.

