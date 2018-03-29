Couple accused of leaving children home alone to buy drugs - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Couple accused of leaving children home alone to buy drugs

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Ryan Kiggans is accused of leaving two children home alone on Wednesday night. (Source: WCSO) Ryan Kiggans is accused of leaving two children home alone on Wednesday night. (Source: WCSO)
Amanda Kiggans told WFPD officers she did not have a prescription for the Adderall pills in her possession according to police. (Source: WCSO) Amanda Kiggans told WFPD officers she did not have a prescription for the Adderall pills in her possession according to police. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a couple was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop on the city's east side.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Bonner. The driver was identified as Ryan Kiggans, 32, and the passenger and Amanda Kiggans, 32. 

Police said Amanda had something in her hand, and when asked what it was, she opened her hand to reveal five Adderall pills. 

When asked if she had a prescription for the pills, officers said Amanda said she did not. Police said Amanda went on to tell them Ryan was her husband and they have two children together. 

Officers said Amanda then told them they had left the children, ages seven and one, at their residence alone to go purchase the Adderall.

Police responded to the Kiggans' residence in the 4200 block of Seabury and found both children in the apartment sleeping alone. CPS was contacted and the children were released to family members.

Both Amanda and Ryan were booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Amanda was also charged with Possession of a Substance PG 2.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved. 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Russia to expel same number of envoys as West

    The Latest: Russia to expel same number of envoys as West

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:21:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.

  • Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:00:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:10 GMT
    The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

  • In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

    In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:59:43 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:05 GMT
    (Source: Andrew E. Larsen/Flickr)(Source: Andrew E. Larsen/Flickr)

    In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...

    In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly