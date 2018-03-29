Couple accused of leaving children home alone to buy drugs

Amanda Kiggans told WFPD officers she did not have a prescription for the Adderall pills in her possession according to police. (Source: WCSO)

Ryan Kiggans is accused of leaving two children home alone on Wednesday night. (Source: WCSO)

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a couple was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop on the city's east side.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Bonner. The driver was identified as Ryan Kiggans, 32, and the passenger and Amanda Kiggans, 32.

Police said Amanda had something in her hand, and when asked what it was, she opened her hand to reveal five Adderall pills.

When asked if she had a prescription for the pills, officers said Amanda said she did not. Police said Amanda went on to tell them Ryan was her husband and they have two children together.

Officers said Amanda then told them they had left the children, ages seven and one, at their residence alone to go purchase the Adderall.

Police responded to the Kiggans' residence in the 4200 block of Seabury and found both children in the apartment sleeping alone. CPS was contacted and the children were released to family members.

Both Amanda and Ryan were booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Amanda was also charged with Possession of a Substance PG 2.

