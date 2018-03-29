Couple accused of leaving children home alone to buy drugs

Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.
The Burkburnett ISD is asking for parent's input in regards to its busing routes.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.