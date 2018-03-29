Burkburnett ISD seeks parents input for busing routes

The Burkburnett ISD is asking for parent's input in regards to its busing routes.
On Thursday, a post on the districts Facebook page said its currently assessing busing routes and needs for the 2018-2019 school year.
This assessment is also coming in preparation for the opening of the Overton Ray Elementary campus.
You can access the survey here.
