Burkburnett ISD seeks parents input for busing routes - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burkburnett ISD seeks parents input for busing routes

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Burkburnett ISD is asking for parent's input in regards to its busing routes. 

On Thursday, a post on the districts Facebook page said its currently assessing busing routes and needs for the 2018-2019 school year. 

This assessment is also coming in preparation for the opening of the Overton Ray Elementary campus. 

You can access the survey here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Russia to expel same number of envoys as West

    The Latest: Russia to expel same number of envoys as West

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:21:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.

  • Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Police find burglar sleeping inside Connecticut home

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:00:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:10 GMT
    The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)The leader of a secretive group based in upstate New York has been charged with sex-trafficking. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

    Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.

  • In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

    In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:59:43 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:05 GMT
    (Source: Andrew E. Larsen/Flickr)(Source: Andrew E. Larsen/Flickr)

    In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...

    In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly