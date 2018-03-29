MSU Texas model UN team earns national award

The MSU Texas delegation at this year's Model United Nation's Conference in New York City won a top national award. (Source: MSU)

The MSU Texas delegation at this year's Model United Nation's Conference in New York City won a top national award.

The award was it's first ever Outstanding Delegation Award.

According to Steve Garrison, chair of the political science department at MSU, more than 5,000 students attended the conference with more than half of those being from outside the United States.

Garrison also said that the Outstanding Delegation Award is the highest award a full delegation can attain.

In addition, several students won their own individual awards.

Erica Brown and Dean Hart received Outstanding Position Papers Awards for General Assembly Three and Dakota Tolleson and Brendan Wynne won the same award for General Assembly Five.

Salvatore Capotosto and Georgia DuBose received Outstanding Position Paper Awards for the U.N. Environmental Assembly.

Receiving the Outstanding Delegates Award for General Assembly One was Dareem Antoine and Ashley Ates. The winners of this award is selected by peers for the most outstanding performance in their committee during the week.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved