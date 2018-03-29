Man arrested for alleged shooting of dog

Steven Ray Brown is accused of shooting a dog in the face with a pellet gun on March 19. (Source: WCSO)

Burkburnett Police arrested a man last week for allegedly shooting a dog in the face with a pellet gun.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 19, around 11:25 a.m. officers were called out to the 100 block of Avenue C in reference to a dog that had been shot in the face.

When officers arrived at the scene, a witness said he heard what he thought was a pellet gun being discharged. When the witness went outside he said he saw his neighbor holding a pellet gun.

The witness said he then saw his neighbor open a back gate and allow a wounded dog to leave his property. Officers went next door and spoke with Steven Ray Brown, 43.

Brown told officers he found the dog in his backyard like he had multiple times before and the dog was 'humping' his dog.

Brown told police he did not like what was happening so he loaded a single-shot pellet gun and pumped it multiple times to create air pressure and then shot the dog in the face.

Officers asked Brown to show them the pellet gun and pellets that were used. An animal control officer located the injured dog and could see it was bleeding from its face.

Burkburnett Police took Brown into custody and charged him with Cruelty of Non-Livestock Animals which is a State Jail Felony. Brown is no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.