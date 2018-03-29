MSU celebrates several student's achievements

Several students from Midwestern State University are being recognized for significant achievements.

Alexandria Weiskircher Stevenson was one of 60 students chosen from across the nation to present research in Washington D.C. at the Posters on the Hill event.

Her geoscience presentation, "Magmatic Timing in an Ancient Rift," won Best Poster Presentation in the Fall 2017 Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Forum at MSU.

MSU student Richard Ash has been invited to participate in the Peer Review Board for the Economics Scholar Program (ESP).

The program is a joint project between the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Austin College and it promotes the research of undergraduate economics students.

Ash will discuss and review undergraduate submissions with other board members and choose the presentations for the annual ESP conference held in Dallas on April 6.

Also celebrating a great achievement is MSU student Haley Brock. Brock was selected to be a part of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) 2018 Student Leadership Development Program.

She was one of around 100 radiologic students from around the country to be a part of the program.

She will be given an expense-paid trip to the 2018 ASRT Educational Symposium and Annual Governance and House of Delegates Meeting in Las Vegas June 21-24.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.