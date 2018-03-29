Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame celebrates anniversary

Wrestling fans of all ages celebrated a birthday in downtown Wichita Falls Thursday.

The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame celebrated two years in Wichita Falls.

A reception was held at the museum on the first floor of Big Blue. That's also where fans can get up close and personal with some of their favorite memorabilia.

"So learning the history of wrestling in this town and greeting with the fans, and hearing about the old Berg Motor Company, commercials on TV, and that kind of stuff is really important to the hall and making this a Wichita Falls attraction and that's what we are trying to do," said Johnny Mantell, President of the Hall of Fame.

There are 12 inductees in the 2018 Hall of Fame. There will be a special induction ceremony for them in May.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved