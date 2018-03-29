Big Chances on the Way

The warm up begins Friday with a return of south winds, highs will make it back into the 60s to near 70. We'll climb well into the 70s Saturday, but a strong cold front arrives late Saturday night, bring an Easter chill with it. Temperatures early Easter morning will be in the 40s and only slowly climb into the lower 50s by afternoon. The may be a band of showers/storms with the front Saturday evening, with left over clouds and possible light drizzle Easter Sunday. More rain chances could be possible by early next week as it tries to warm up some.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist