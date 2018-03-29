Cold Front Brings Chilly Easter Sunday

Its chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s but this afternoon will be very nice with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be pleasant as well with partly cloudy skies, gusty south winds and highs in the upper 70s. So, two thirds of the Easter weekend will be warm and spring like. That's until a cold front arrives Saturday evening. This cold front could trigger isolated thunderstorms as it passes. The best rain chances will be east of Wichita Falls.. More importantly, the front will bring a cold north wind, making for a noticeably cooler Easter Sunday. The front will make for a wide spectrum of temperatures across the region. Oklahoma City and Amarillo will stay in the 40s all day, while Dallas and Abilene could see highs in the 70s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist