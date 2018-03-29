Graham prepares for annual Food Truck Championship of Texas

The Graham City Council approved the nonprofit, Remembering Wyatt Dale water safety, to put in a life jacket loaner station at Lake Eddleman.
The Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the Graham Savings and Loan are getting ready for their 4th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas event.
Wrestling fans of all ages celebrated a birthday in downtown Wichita Falls Thursday.
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...
