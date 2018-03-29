Graham prepares for annual Food Truck Championship of Texas

The Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau along with Graham Savings and Loan are getting ready for their 4th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas event.

Food Trucks from all over Texas will gather at the Downtown Square in Graham on June 2nd to compete for a grand prize of $10,000.

Jenea Knight, the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau manager, said nearly 50 Food Trucks will be participating.

"You can expect anything from Thai {food} to Asian, dumplings, to over the top hamburgers, to street tacos," Knight said. "Anything you can imagine, it will be here at the Downtown Square."

The big event will kick off at 11 a.m. and will go on until 5 p.m.

Later on that night a concert will be held at the Young County Arena.

