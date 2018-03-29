Graham approves Remembering Wyatt Dale life jacket loaner station

With summer just around the corner, one nonprofit is helping save lives one life jacket at a time.

The group "Remembering Wyatt Dale Water Safety" was found by Tracey and her son Aaron Terasas during the spring of 2014 after his three-year-old son, Wyatt Dale Terasas, drowned in Sandy Beach in 2013.

Since then the nonprofit has helped provide life jackets to over 700 children.

They've provided swimming lessons to six families and have spoken with hundreds of parents and kids about water safety across the country.

Just last week, the Graham City Council approved letting the group put in a life jacket loaner station at Lake Eddleman.

"Anytime we can be a part of the solution we want to be," Brandon Anderson, Graham City Manager said. "I think just getting the education out there and always being involved in programs like this is very smart for the community."

"Our mission is to make sure that no other families ever have to do this again," Tracey said. "My son doesn't want another parent to go through this. He doesn't want a child to have to go through this."

Tracey said they pitched the idea to the city two months ago and are very excited to see this become a reality.

The life jacket loaner station will have at least ten life jackets and is expected to be complete by this summer.

On May 19, the nonprofit will once again partner with "Run for the Children" for "Family Fun in the Sun," a water safety awareness event that will take place in Downtown Square in Graham.

The Wyatt Dale Water Safety group will be passing out 200 life jackets to the first 200 kiddos.

Graham City Council members will also be at the event. They've volunteered to get in a dunk tank this year to help raise money to help continue saving lives.

