NCVM expands Young Co. Veterans Memorial wall

The nonprofit, New Century Veterans Memorial Committee, needs your help to expand the current Young County Veterans Memorial.

NCVM Chairman, Reta McCallum, said the new memorial will look as if it was built at the same time as the present memorial, which is currently full of names of Young County 20th Century Veterans.

The memorial will consist of two lists.

A list of those who served prior to 2000 and were not added to the original memorial, and a list of those who served after 2000, including those who are currently serving.

"It's such a beautiful wall in such a small town, and it says a big thing about the town," McCallum said. "As an Army wife I began to think, but what about the ones now?"

"Like any other vet, most of us don't really care to have tons and tons of recognition but I know for my children and my family they take pride in our service," U.S. Army Veteran, William Hysmith said. "I did it just because I always knew I was going to be in the military and I love the military life."

The granite wall will have eight monoliths that will each fit close to 164 names on each side.

The group plans to submit the list of names to the engraver as early as next week.

For those who know of any veterans that should be named on the wall can get in contact with the nonprofit through their facebook page @Young County New Century Veterans Memorial or by giving them a call at (940) 532-1118

A dedication for the new memorial wall will take place on July 4th at the memorial site on the Young County Courthouse Lawn.

