Wichita Falls Are Food Bank fighting to restock inventory after natural disaster relief

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking to bounce back after it lost a lot of its food supply during natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey last year. Now, they are hoping their partnership with Walmart’s Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign helps them bring in donations.

There are 3 ways to participate:

Product Purchase: Each participating item purchased at Walmart or through Walmart.com will unlock a donation equivalent to one meal. 100% of funds raised through local in-store purchases will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Register Giving: Customers can donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank at the registers of Walmart stores. Donations of $1, $2, $5 or another amount will be accepted. There is no limit to what can be raised at the register. 100% of funds will be directed to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank!

The following actions will help the food bank receive an additional monetary donation:

Sharing Walmart's, or a participating third-party influencer's, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign content on Facebook and Twitter Posting #FightHunger on Instagram along with a black and white food photo Clicking the "Show Your Support" button at Walmart.com/fighthunger

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens says it’s especially important that they build up their supply ow before the summer comes, “we're coming up on the summer months and that's even harder for individuals because the kiddos will be home. So, they're having to provide extra meals that the kids would've received at schools.”

The campaign begins one April 2 through April 30. All Walmarts in the 12 district area the food bank services will be participating.

