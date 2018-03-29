Wichita Falls Are Food Bank fighting to restock inventory after natural disaster relief

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking to bounce back after it lost a lot of its food supply during natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey last year. Now, they are hoping their partnership with Walmart’s Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign helps them bring in donations.
Police said a man in Kentucky, pretending to be a police officer himself, pulled over an off-duty officer and shot him fatally on Thursday.
The Graham City Council approved the nonprofit, Remembering Wyatt Dale water safety, to put in a life jacket loaner station at Lake Eddleman.
The Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the Graham Savings and Loan are getting ready for their 4th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas event.
Wrestling fans of all ages celebrated a birthday in downtown Wichita Falls Thursday.
