Soccer playoffs start strong for Texoma teams - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Soccer playoffs start strong for Texoma teams

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WFHS coach Patrick McCauley talks to his team before their 2-1 win over Justin Northwest Thursday in the 5A Bi-District round / Source: KAUZ WFHS coach Patrick McCauley talks to his team before their 2-1 win over Justin Northwest Thursday in the 5A Bi-District round / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Reg. I-5A

Rider       3
Saginaw  2
F/OT
RID: Rylan Havins GWG, Hagan Sanchez, Blake Beasley G each

Rider vs South Hills, TBD

WFHS        2
Northwest  1
WF: Luis Camacho, Alfredo Pacheco G each

WFHS vs Birdville, TBD

Reg. I-4A

Hirschi       1
Ab. Wylie  0
HIR: Jose Chavarria G

Hirschi vs San Elizario, 2 p.m. Tuesday in Midland

Girls

Reg. I-5A

Rider  5
Azle   0
RID: Keeley Ayala 3 G, Maddie Kyle 2 G, A, Emma Baley 2 A

Rider vs Birdville, TBD

WFHS    3
Boswell  2
F/PKs (4-3)
WF: Alyssa Mullins, Janae Sanchez G each, Alyssa Salinas 2 A

WFHS vs Grapevine or FW Trimble Tech

Reg. I-4A

Hirschi          0
Brownwood  5

Burkburnett   0
Stephenville  9

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

