March 29: HS baseball & softball highlights and scores - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

March 29: HS baseball & softball highlights and scores

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 5-5A

Rider
Denison
PPD to 1:30 p.m. Friday

WFHS     0 (0-6)
Denton  10 (5-1)

District 6-4A

Graham  16 (1-1)
Hirschi      0 (0-3)
F/5

District 8-3A

Boyd       12 (4-1)
City View  1  (0-5)
F/5

Boyd       10 (5-1)
Henrietta  7 (2-4)

District 9-2A

Petrolia   6 (1-4)
Quanah  7 (4-2)
PET: Colby Kowalick 4 RBI
QUA: Trey Gomez walkoff RBI

Non-District

Stephenville  1
Iowa Park     5 
IP: Braxton Briones, Kaden Teafatiller 2 RBI each

Softball

District 5-5A

Rider
Sherman
PPD to 3 p.m. Friday

WFHS
Denison
PPD to 1 p.m. Friday

District 6-4A

#25 Graham  18 (3-0)
Hirschi             0 (0-4)

District 8-3A

Bowie   13 (5-3)
Holliday  2 (3-5)
BOW: Carrington Davis 4 RBI

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

