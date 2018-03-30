Sizzling With 6: Heff's Mushroom Swiss Burger

Ingredients:

Hamburger bun

All natural beef patty

1 cup mushrooms

1 slice swiss cheese

Olive oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Grill your hamburger patty until cooked to your liking, then sauté the mushrooms in the same pan with some olive oil, salt, and pepper. Once mushrooms are cooked through then assemble burger on a bun with cheese.

