Sizzling With 6: Heff's Mushroom Swiss Burger

Ingredients:
Hamburger bun
All natural beef patty
1 cup mushrooms
1 slice swiss cheese
Olive oil
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
Grill your hamburger patty until cooked to your liking, then sauté the mushrooms in the same pan with some olive oil, salt, and pepper. Once mushrooms are cooked through then assemble burger on a bun with cheese.
For a closer look at our Sizzling With 6 deals to Heff's Burgers and other restaurants in Texoma, click here.
