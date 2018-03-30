Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Selena Alvarado
Hispanic Female
DOB: 09-13-95 Blk/Bro
240 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/1g - U/4g

Leonardo Garza
Hispanic Male
DOB: 01-28-67 Blk/Bro
170 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Baylee Rose Moore
White Female
DOB: 08-22-95 Bro/Blu
120 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

George Rollins
White Male
DOB: 01-02-60 Blk/Blu
145 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Sexual Assault of a Child

Jeffrey Swain
Black Male
DOB: 03-16-89 Blk/Bro
240 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/400g

