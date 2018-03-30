The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Selena Alvarado

Hispanic Female

DOB: 09-13-95 Blk/Bro

240 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/1g - U/4g

Leonardo Garza

Hispanic Male

DOB: 01-28-67 Blk/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Baylee Rose Moore

White Female

DOB: 08-22-95 Bro/Blu

120 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

George Rollins

White Male

DOB: 01-02-60 Blk/Blu

145 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Sexual Assault of a Child

Jeffrey Swain

Black Male

DOB: 03-16-89 Blk/Bro

240 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/400g

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.