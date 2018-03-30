Camille Connor joined NewsChannel 6 in 2018 as a Multimedia Journalist. She is from Red Oak, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

Camille graduated Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast communication. During her time in college, she reported and anchored for her university’s weekly newscast, UTA News.

Camille also had an internship with the NBC station in Dallas with their consumer reporting team.

She knew that she wanted to work in broadcast news from a young age and is happy to be living that dream on the News Channel 6 Team.

Camille also loves watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with family.

Email any story ideas you have for Camille at cconnor@kauz.com