Wichita Falls detective celebrates retirement

A Wichita Falls detective was honored for serving more than two decades in the WFPD.

Brad Love was honored during a retirement ceremony Friday morning.

Love joined the department in January of 1995. He worked in all areas of patrols and served on the dive team and the honor guard. It was a career path he chose at just 21-years old.

"It just seemed like a good profession," Love said. "A way to help out and do something that was a little bigger than myself. Or be involved in hopefully helping people out. It just seemed like an exciting career and it was, has been."

Love and Officer Brian Bohn were also recognized Friday morning for their work to rebuild the home of an 82-year old woman who was living in a dilapidated home on a fixed income.

Love's next move is to work for the Midwestern State University Police Department.

