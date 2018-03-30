Clouds Hang on Today, Slightly Warmer than Easter

Our Monday is beginning with the coldest morning we've seen in a couple of weeks. Temperatures are in the mid 30s in a few spots. This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday but still cool for early April with temperatures in the 50s. Our skies will be cloudy most of the day. Just as temperatures begin to rebound tomorrow, another cold front will come through tomorrow afternoon, bringing a cold Wednesday morning. In fact temperatures may drop to the freezing mark then.

South winds eventually bring the 70s back by Thursday. That's before another cold front moves into the region Friday and Saturday, perhaps bringing rain back to the forecast. Hard to say, based on the latest weather data, what impact the front will have on our temperatures.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron