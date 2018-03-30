Cold Morning, Pleasant Wednesday Afternoon

As forecast, its cold this morning with temperatures in the low and mid 30s and colder wind chills. The good news in today's forecast is sunshine, light winds and afternoon highs in the 60s. Thursday will be a touch cloudier and windier with highs in the 70s. We'll probably make it to the 70s as well on Friday before another cold front sweeps through, giving us a chance of thunderstorms and dropping our temperatures. The front will come through in the afternoon, triggering the development of thunderstorms, especially south and east of Wichita Falls. Severe storms are possible.

Because of the front, Saturday will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s much of the day.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron