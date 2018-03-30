First Alert: warm and windy today

Good morning! Happy Saturday! Temps are in the low 50s and upper 40s as you're out the door this morning.

This afternoon the S winds will be replaced with strong N winds as the cold front slides on through Texoma. Expect temps to top out in the upper 70s today before colder air arrives for our Easter Sunday.

Rain and storms will be possible along and E of the I-44 corridor today. No severe weather is expected, but we could hear some rumbles of thunder with storms. Rain chances last into Easter. On and off mist/drizzle/light rain will be possible on and off throughout the day, especially across SW OK. Temps will start the day in the low 50s and fall into the 40s through the afternoon.

We're still mostly cloudy Monday, but temps reach into the upper 60s. Rain and storm chances linger through the morning hours before we start to clear out into Tuesday. The sunshine returns Tuesday before another strong cold front drops temps from the low 70s into the low 60s and upper 50s by Wednesday. Rain and storm chances take a short hiatus before arriving again on Friday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey