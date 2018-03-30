First Alert Forecast: high fire danger today

Good morning! Cold and windy as we start off our Saturday morning.

NW winds are gusting over 45 mph already in some locations to the NW. Expect winds to stay strong throughout today. A wind advisory is in effect through 8 pm tonight. Due to more dry and windy conditions, fire danger will be high today, prompting a red flag warning for much of Texoma until 9pm.

This afternoon temps stay in the mid to upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight NW winds stay strong and gust up to 25 mph. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by sunrise Sunday morning. A freeze watch has been issued for most of Texoma through 10 am Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon warm into the mid 60s with strong N winds.

By Monday, we're back in the upper 70s before hitting the upper 80s again on Tuesday. Fire danger will be high into next week. Temperatures stay in the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Our next chance for storms arrives next Friday. Latest data suggests some much needed rain for western Oklahoma. We'll continue fine tuning this forecast as we get closer.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey