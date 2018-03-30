First Alert Forecast: 90 Degree Heat May Return

We're chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s in many spots. This afternoon will be quite a bit warmer than Sunday with highs near 80. The weather headlines early this week are heat and fire danger. Tuesday will be the warmest of the week with highs near 90. Wildfire danger will be very high thanks to strong southwest winds. Our next rain chance will likely be accompanied by a chance of severe thunderstorms. A strong storm system will move our way Friday into Saturday morning giving us a good chance of thunderstorms. Wouldn't surprise me if Friday was a First Alert Day.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron