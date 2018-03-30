First Alert Forecast: Another cold start in the morning but much warmer in the afternoon

Winds this morning were just strong enough to keep most out of a freeze though we only missed it by a degree or two. Tonight, we'll be cold but above freezing across the area with lows in the mid to upper 30s when you head out the door. You'll be able to ditch the coat or jacket quickly though as we'll be in the 60s by lunch and on our way to a high near 80 degrees. Even warmer on Tuesday as we may enter the low 90s.

Winds stay breezy to strong this week but nothing like the past few days. Wind gusts should stay under 35 mph. Strong wind gusts over 40 mph could return late Friday night into Saturday morning. Fire danger will remain moderate to high this week with extreme in West Texas, the Panhandles, and Western Oklahoma. We haven't seen many fires in our Texas counties unlike Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. We're pretty green and still okay on rain. Hopefully, this will keep fires to a minimum this week ahead of Friday's rain chances.

We stay dry this week until Friday and Saturday as a storm system will move through us to begin the weekend. Rain chances look best Friday afternoon through the overnight and ending by midday Saturday. Right now, heavy rain and severe storms look possible. We'll continue to update and watch it this week. It's a good week to have the First Alert 6 app handy as this will be our focus for the week in our app video updates.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder