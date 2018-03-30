First Alert Forecast: Cold start for Sunday

Good morning! A cold start as you're out the door.

Temps are in the 20s and 30s this morning. A freeze warning is in effect through 10 am today.

This afternoon NW winds gust up to 25-30 mph. Sustained winds lighten up after sunset tonight. Overnight we fall into the mid to upper 30s. Freeze warnings are in effect for our far northern counties, most notably those closest to I-40.

Temps Monday afternoon warm into the upper 70s under sunny skies. We hit the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday. Fire danger will be extreme Tuesday afternoon with relative humidity values dipping below 15% for many out west. Burning will not be a good idea.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing some slightly cooler air and N winds to Texoma for Wednesday. Temps stay in the 70s behind the front into next weekend.

Our next chance for rain and storms arrives Friday. Severe weather will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong upper level low pressure system swings through Texoma. Rainfall totals look to be up to 2 inches in some locations, even out across western Oklahoma. Nothing is locked in just yet. Make sure you stay tuned in for updates.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey