First Alert Forecast: Winds stay breezy to strong the next 3 days

Much cooler today than the past few days with temperatures stuck in the mid 50s to low 60s. Smoke continues to blow through making it hazy and leaving the smell of smoke across the area. This smoke is coming from a fire near Altus and the big western Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle fires and is being carried by our strong northwest winds. The winds will die down tonight but stay around 10 mph. This will keep our temperatures from really falling tonight but we will fall below the freezing mark in places. If you live along and north of the Red River expect a freeze with temperatures getting to the upper 20s in places.

Tomorrow we'll be warmer but still on the mild side with highs in the mid 60s. We really warm up on Monday with highs in the 80s and then 90s possible on Tuesday. Winds will again be strong out of the south at 15-25 mph gusting up to around 30 mph. Another front moves through early Wednesday morning and that will bring us down but not too far, highs will still be in the mid 70s on Wednesday.

Friday will bring our next chance for rain and could bring the possibility of heavy rain and severe weather.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder