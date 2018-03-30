More clouds but a little warmer over the next two days

Happy Easter! The weather isn't typically what you want for Easter but we've stayed dry today with only a little bit of drizzle this morning. Drizzle is still possible overnight tonight into Monday morning. A few places may see a little clearing late this evening but clouds will thicken back up overnight and all day Monday. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than Easter but still not warm like we've seen the past few weeks. We'll wake up in the mid to upper 30s with our Oklahoma counties very close to the freezing mark. The front that went through early this morning will lift back up to the north bringing in more mild air. To the south and west of us, temperatures will be in the 70s and maybe even 80s. Due to cloud cover, it'll be harder to warm up here but some of our western and southern counties might make it to the 70s. For most of us, going with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front on Tuesday will bring very strong northerly winds at 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph. Temperatures will stall in the mid 60s before falling overnight and we'll stay cool on Wednesday with a high around 60°. We could be back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Besides overnight drizzle and some showers possible Monday, rain chances look slim. Our next chance looks to come with Friday's cold front though rain chances look better to the east of here.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder