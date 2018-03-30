Temperatures get a little wild this week

Happy Easter Weekend! A cold front is making its way south and will bring cooler air the next couple of days. The rest of your Saturday will be nice with only the slight chance of a thunderstorm later tonight as the cold front arrives. Best chance of a storm will be east of Wichita Falls along the Red River. By sunrise on Easter Sunday, we'll see temperatures around 60° or cooler. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day with most, if not all, of us in the 40s/50s during the afternoon. Drizzle will be possible as well. Our southern counties could stay on the warmer side of the stalled front depending on where the front actually stalls.

Lows will be in the upper 30s by Monday morning and the forecast gets a little harder. On one hand we'll be seeing clouds and more drizzle but the front could start lifting back to the north. Depending on how far north it lifts determines if we make it to the 60s or up into the 70s. Right now, I'm going with a high of 60° on Monday but we could be warmer and the forecast could change tomorrow. We'll be in the 70s on Tuesday before another front sends us back into the upper 50s for Wednesday.

As for rain chances, they'll stay slight. The thunderstorms mentioned above won't be very widespread and we're only expecting drizzle to light showers through Monday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder